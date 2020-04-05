OGDENSBURG — April is Occupational Therapy Month, and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is joining in the national celebration to recognize its occupational therapists.
Occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants are part of a vitally important profession that helps people across the lifespan participate in the things they want and need to do through the therapeutic use of everyday activities.
They can help a child with disabilities participate in school and social situations, assist a person recovering from injuries to regain skills or aid an older adult to stay as independent as possible.
To learn more about how occupational therapy services or physical rehabilitation services visit www.claxtonhepburn.org.
