OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center conducted a Point of Dispensing drill, practicing for a mass outbreak emergency, while vaccinating CHMC employees, volunteers, and Auxiliary members for the flu.
Facilities such as CHMC need to plan for a crisis that would require vaccines to be distributed quickly and efficiently to the community. The drill was conducted by the CHMC Employee Health Department, with help from the Community Relations Department, and in coordination with CHMC’s Emergency Management Team. A section of Ford Avenue, adjacent to the Medical Center, was shut down to accommodate the drive-through clinic.
Under New York State Public Health Law, hospital employees and affiliates must receive an annual flu shot or wear a surgical mask during flu season. The drive-through format was selected as a more appropriate venue to provide staff flu shots due to COVID-19 precautions, physical distancing, and providing the best option for staff safety administering and receiving the flu vaccines.
CHMC reminds the community that the best way to prevent the flu is to get an annual flu vaccine and practice good hand hygiene.
