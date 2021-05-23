OGDENSBURG — Although regular check-ups with your primary healthcare provider are essential, not all conditions require a trip to your primary care doctor or a trip to the emergency department in more urgent situations. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (CHMC) now offers care for urgent situations at two Convenient Care Clinics in Ogdensburg and Canton. The clinics provide care to all ages. They are ready to take on new patients, catch up with returning patients, and are prepared to help people with vunexpected illnesses and injuries. Due to COVID-19, the clinics are not taking walk-in patients at this time. However, same-day visits are available at some locations.
CHMC’s Ogdensburg Health Center, at 100 Horwood Place, Ogdensburg, features providers Nupur Nagrare, MD, and Shivangi Chudsama-Modi, FNP-C;, who provide family care; and Rita Crowley, PNP-C, who offers pediatric care. The center is open for primary care from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the Convenient Care clinic at the same location is open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Call 315-393-9462 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
CHMC’s Canton Health Center, at 39 West Main St., Canton, features providers John Duffy, MD, and Alana Stevenson, FNP-C, who provide family care. The center is open for primary care Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Convenient Care clinic at the same location is open Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call 315-379-4700 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
The Madrid Health Center and Waddington Health Center provide primary care. These are the providers you contact for check-ups, physicals, questions and concerns. Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider help ensure that you get the proper tests and screening for your stage of life. It’s crucial to find a healthcare provider who can get to know you and who will be there when you need them—not just when you are sick but also to help you stay healthy.
CHMC’s Madrid Health Center, at 2263 State Highway 310, Madrid, features Gabrielle Bentley, PA-C, and Maggie Thibodeau, PA-C, who provide family medicine. The center is open Monday through Thursday from 7a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 315-322-8947 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
At CHMC’s Waddington Health Center, at 4 Montgomery Heights, Waddington, Nikita Goliber, FNP-C, provides family medicine. The center is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call 315-388-7872 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
To learn more, visit on Facebook or www.claxtonhepburn.org.
