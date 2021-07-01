OGDENSBURG — Erica Dupre, a registered nurse at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, recently passed the Certified Breast Care Nurse Examination administered by the Oncology Nursing Certification Corp.
Dupre has 13 years of experience as an oncology RN and a BSN from the University of Rochester.
“We are proud to have her on the team and are so happy that she is recognized for her efforts,” Kay Zimmer, CHMC Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center Director, said. “Erica’s certification shows us all that you can get quality cancer care and expertise close to home.”
There are more than 920 Breast Care certified nurses. These registered nurses consist of staff nurses, clinicians, educators, and managers in breast care nursing.
CBCN is the only nationally accredited breast care certification available exclusively to registered nurses and validates the specialized knowledge necessary for breast care nursing practice
