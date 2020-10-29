OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center joins in celebrating the American Association of Sleep Technologists National Sleep Technologist Week, Oct. 25 to Oct. 31.
Sleep technologists work under a licensed physician’s supervision, assisting in assessing, monitoring, and testing patients to evaluate, manage, and prevent sleep-related disorders. This week provides the medical community with the opportunity to celebrate the numerous accomplishments made in sleep disorders.
CHMC’s Sleep Disorder Center is under the direction of Dr. Francis Lee, Medical Director of Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine. Dr. Lee is board-certified in both pulmonology and sleep medicine and provides the interpretation of all sleep studies. The lab also includes polysomnographer, Bill Irvin.
For more information about how the Sleep Disorder Center at CHMC can help keep you North Country Strong, visit us on the web at www.claxtonhepburn.org/sleeplab, or call us at 315-713-5365.
