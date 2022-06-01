OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center will be conducting a study starting at the end of the month to help improve treatment for those who experience difficulty swallowing.
The study, Flexible Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing, is a new type of assessment for those with dysphagia, characterized by painful or difficulty swallowing.
“It’s basically to evaluate swallowing difficulties with patients in the inpatient and outpatient center here,” said speech pathologist Stacey L. Rosenberger.
Ms. Rosenberger said there is a high need for the study in the area.
“It’s crucial to accurately diagnose dysphagia and properly treat patients for dysphagia,” Ms. Rosenberger said. “It can be very common among people who have had a stroke, a brain injury, dementia and any other disorder that may be a result of a brain injury within the aging population.”
The study will require volunteers from the community who experience difficulty swallowing, experience pain when swallowing, or cough, choke, or clear their throat frequently when eating.
“The actual test itself is a little small video camera that goes through the patient’s nose and you can view the vocal cords and the swallowing that way,” Ms. Rosenberg said. “So what the volunteers will be doing is sitting down and having a camera through their nose to evaluate their swallowing while eating a variety of food textures.”
Recommendations and referrals for follow-up appointments will be made based on the volunteers’ results.
The assessments will be conducted on June 28 and 29. Those interested in volunteering can sign up by calling Ms. Rosenberger at 315-713-5474.
“This study will benefit the community by providing a means of thoroughly evaluating and diagnosing dysphagia,” Ms. Rosenberger said. “This will help to improve patients’ medical outcomes and quality of life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.