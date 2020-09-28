OGDENSBURG — Flu season is upon us and so is COVID which can make administering flu vaccines on a large scale — to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s 700-plus employees, volunteers and auxiliary — a bit challenging.
Working with St. Lawrence County Public Health, and following their lead, CHMC will be offering a drive-thru flu shot clinic for their off-site staff, volunteers and Auxiliary members.
“We are trying to minimize foot traffic within the Medical Center while maintaining a safe vaccination clinic for our staff and affiliates. The drive-thru flu clinic allows us to administer vaccinations to a large group of our staff while following social distancing guidelines for all staff involved in the process,” said Cheryl Smith, MSN, RN-BC, CHMC manager of staff development and occupational health.
In addition to the two days of drive-thru flu vaccination clinics for staff, in-house clinics will be held beginning the week of Sept. 28.
