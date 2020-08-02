OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and its Emergency Department are evolving the care for psychiatric patients waiting for admission to an inpatient unit thanks to a grant from the Ferriday Trust.
Designated mental health inpatient beds are limited across the North Country region, especially for youth under the age of 18. When no beds are available, patients who come to the Emergency Department in crisis often wait for long periods until something becomes available, sometimes for days.
These patients often have nothing with them—no toothbrush, comb, deodorant or soap—and the area has not been equipped to provide safe, appropriate therapeutic distraction when waiting patients in crisis need it most.
Grant funds will allow the Claxton-Hepburn Emergency Department to better address the physical and mental needs of these patients, as well as provide Emergency Department staff with the support and training they need to work with patients in psychiatric crisis.
Now when apatient needs inpatient psychiatric care but no beds are immediately available, they will have access to approved therapeutic diversional and educational activities. Staff will have necessary hygiene products available for those without, ensuring patients are more physically comfortable.
Additionally, grant funds will allow for wider staff education that gives them a better understanding of intervention techniques, trauma-informed care, and how to manage their own stress.
