COLTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested Thomas J. Paro Jr., 43, of Clayton, on charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies said they found Mr. Paro passed out behind the wheel of his motor vehicle on Feb. 20, at the Kunoco Food Mart, 4765 Route 56.
Following an investigation, deputies found Mr. Paro to have been driving while impaired by drugs and was arrested after confirmation from a blood test.
Mr. Paro was also found to be in possession of Suboxone.
He was issued appearance tickets for Colton Town Court.
