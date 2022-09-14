OSWEGATCHIE — The town of Oswegatchie and the state Department of Environmental Conservation will begin a $3.3 million project to clean up soil and groundwater contamination on property that had been used to store gasoline, fuel oil and kerosene for decades just outside the city of Ogdensburg
The Collins property, 7610 Route 68, was used as a major oil storage facility owned by petroleum companies including Atlantic Fuels, Ultramar Petroleum Inc., Augsbury Corp., Gulf Oil Corp. and Esso Standard Oil Company beginning in the 1930s.
At one point the property had nine above-ground storage tanks that could contain between 353,000 and 3,300,000 gallons of gasoline, fuel oil and kerosene. The property is 5.4 acres.
The project will begin this month and is expected to last a total of eight months. The estimated cost to clean up the property is $3.3 million, according to DEC, and funds from the state’s Environmental Restoration Program, which funds several projects each year cleaning municipal-owned contaminated properties, will be the primary funding source.
“The goal of the cleanup action for the site is to achieve cleanup levels that protect public health and the environment,” reads a DEC fact sheet from the state’s Environmental Restoration Program.
Kelly E. Hale, DEC project manager, said that petroleum-impacted soil will be excavated and a process of mechanical aeration will remove the contamination to allow the soil to be placed back at the site.
“The Record of Decision (ROD) stipulates that we will be doing soil aeration which means essentially we dig up the soil and we turn it,” Ms. Hale said adding, “other organic material is added to that soil and then it’s sampled after it has been turned several times. Once it meets standards for this property, which needs to meet restricted residential, it is put back in, so there is no actual disposal of materials from this site.”
DEC issued the ROD in 2013.
The petroleum-impacted soil has been determined to be present at depths of 4 to 8 feet. Soil will be turned until there is no “visual, olfactory or photoionization detector readings,” according to DEC.
Ms. Hale said that it’s unclear how much contamination is really at the site.
“The total quantity gallon-wise is uncertain. This was a historic tank farm used for decades. There were leaks that occurred,” she said. “We don’t know the actual amount of petroleum products that will be removed.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.