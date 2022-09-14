Cleanup of petroleum contamination starting

The site map of the $3.3 million project in the town of Oswegatchie that will clean up contaminated soil caused by leaking petroleum tanks that had been stored there for decades. Provided image

OSWEGATCHIE — The town of Oswegatchie and the state Department of Environmental Conservation will begin a $3.3 million project to clean up soil and groundwater contamination on property that had been used to store gasoline, fuel oil and kerosene for decades just outside the city of Ogdensburg

The Collins property, 7610 Route 68, was used as a major oil storage facility owned by petroleum companies including Atlantic Fuels, Ultramar Petroleum Inc., Augsbury Corp., Gulf Oil Corp. and Esso Standard Oil Company beginning in the 1930s.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

