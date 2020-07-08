CANTON — After offices limited staffing and began to process workloads remotely amid the stay at home order in mid-March, the St. Lawrence County Clerk’s office quickly spent its postage budget for the year.
On Monday, the county legislature unanimously passed a resolution to appropriate an additional $39,800 out of contingent funds in order to cover the new shortfall.
“Because of the pandemic, our postage costs have gone through the roof,” St. Lawrence County Clerk Sandra W. Santamoor said addressing the resolution at an Operations Committee meeting last month.
Ms. Santamoor noted that on average, the Clerk’s office would send out around 300 pieces of mail per month. In the month of May that number increased more than nine-fold to 2,756 mailings. She noted that many of the mailings sent out were license plates from the Department of Motor Vehicles which cost about $5 each to mail.
At the June meeting, Ms. Santamoor also indicated that the clerk’s office tried to encourage people to mail in boxes and envelopes with prepaid postage along with their forms. However, she said many people used the office’s drop box and couldn’t be reached to ask for prepaid postage.
As of June 19, the Clerk’s office has been open to appointment only services using social distancing measures.
