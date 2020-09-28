WATERTOWN — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s 13-member Climate Justice Working Group will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday.
It will be the second meeting for the working group, which was established under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
The Climate Justice Working Group is tasked with establishing criteria for identifying disadvantaged communities for the purposes of co-pollutant reductions, greenhouse gas emissions reductions, regulatory impact statements, and the allocation of investments pursuant to the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Consistent with executive orders issued by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and in keeping with measures designed to limit the spread of COVID-19, the meeting will be conducted by teleconference. Members of the public are welcome to listen to the meeting via webcast:
Audio: Dial 1-518-549-0500; Access code: 171 265 8298 -
The meeting will also be recorded and posted on the Climate Act website within three days, or as soon as practicable.
(1) comment
The liberals new "Green deal". Will destroy jobs and bankrupt the country from this fraud.
