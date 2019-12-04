POTSDAM — Members of the public are invited to a climate strike hosted by Sunrise Movement from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Student Center at Clarkson University in Potsdam.
Members of the Sunrise Movement in a news release said they are demanding that U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, “declare a climate emergency,” “stop talking fossil fuel money” and “support the Green New Deal.”
The Green New Deal is connected to issues of economic reform as well as renewable energy.
The Sunrise Movement described it as the 10-year plan to “mobilize every aspect of American society at a scale not seen since World War II to move to 100 percent clean and renewable energy, guarantee a living-wage job for anybody who needs one, and ensure a just transition for both workers and frontline communities.”
By demanding these things, the release stated that young people are issuing a challenge to the political establishment at large.
“(E)ither candidates stand with young people to ensure clean air, water, and justice for all, or run the risk of being voted out next election,” the statement read.
