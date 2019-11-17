PLATTSBURGH — Representatives from Clinton Community College and The State University of New York at Potsdam formally signed a memorandum of understanding that conditionally guarantees admission to SUNY Potsdam for CCC students who complete an associate degree.
The agreement, signed by Clinton Community College President Dr. Ray M. DiPasquale and Potsdam President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg, facilitates seamless transfer to baccalaureate programs at SUNY Potsdam. Under the agreement, SUNY Potsdam will offer guaranteed admission to all CCC associate degree graduates. Students must meet additional program or College requirements in order to declare majors in certain baccalaureate programs, such as in teacher education.
Clinton Community College and SUNY Potsdam will collaborate to provide individual attention to students indicating interest in this opportunity. CCC students selecting this program will receive advising and degree planning support from both colleges to ensure students are taking appropriate coursework to keep them on target for timely degree completion.
“This agreement forges new academic ties between SUNY Potsdam and Clinton Community College. We are pleased to offer guaranteed admission to qualified CCC graduates who want to complete their undergraduate studies here at SUNY Potsdam. We know they will make positive additions to our campus community, and look forward to welcoming them into the Potsdam family,” Dr. Esterberg said in a news release.
Those interested in learning more about the guaranteed admission program and other academic programs offered at Clinton Community College and SUNY Potsdam may call CCC’s admissions office at (518) 562-4170, or Potsdam’s office of admissions at (315) 267-2180.
