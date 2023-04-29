CANTON – Crystal A. Brown and Amy Archuleta-McDonald have gone from selling clothes out the trunk of a car to operating a bustling boutique on Hodskin Street.
CANTON – Crystal A. Brown and Amy Archuleta-McDonald have gone from selling clothes out the trunk of a car to operating a bustling boutique on Hodskin Street.
Ms. Brown and Ms. McDonald have been friends for over 20 years, Ms. Brown said.
When both women were laid off during the pandemic, Ms. Brown suggested they start selling their clothes.
They cleaned out their closets, started a Facebook page and found an audience.
Two years later, More to Love, 1 Hodskin St., is constantly buying plus-sized clothing and accessories for its growing customer base.
To keep its customers engaged, Ms. Brown and Ms. Archuleta-McDonald hold Facebook Live sessions each Tuesday at 5 p.m. to model new clothes which then go on sale at 8 p.m.
“We do Lives on Facebook so people can see the clothes actually on,” said Archuleta-McDonald in an interview with the Times in 2021. “Crystal and I have different body types so when we try the clothes on it really helps our customers see what will look good on them.”
This is the boutique’s second brick-and-mortar location. They had been operating out of the old liquor store in Rensselaer Falls but soon ran out of room. The store on Hodskin Street has been open since January.
In addition to clothing, the store offers cosmetics, perfumes, lotions, jewelry, sunglasses, nightgowns, bathing suits and underwear.
More to Love also offers tuxedo rentals with a basic tux going for $115.
Ms. Brown said that because of the store’s online presence they have customers from all over the region and will ship almost anywhere.
The increased foot traffic in Canton has shown Ms. Brown and Ms. Archuleta-McDonald that there is a definite desire for their products in the area.
Right now, they take turns running the store, but there is talk about maybe an employee and maybe another location, but nothing is for sure.
“We’re still learning the business side,” Ms. Brown said.
More to Love is open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Their Facebook page, which has more than 1,500, members, can be found by searching More to Love VIP.
