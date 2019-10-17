PARISHVILLE — Parishville-Hopkinton Central School and the Girls Athletic Alum’s and Mun’s will host a Coach Evan Harper plaque dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Oct. 19, at the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School Soccer Field. A dessert reception will follow.
Come share your memories and congratulate Coach on more than 50 years of dedication to athletics.
