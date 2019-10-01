CANTON — The TAUNY Board of Directors held a successful fundraiser at Coakley Home and Hardware in Canton over Labor Day weekend. Board members prepared and served the public a lunch of hot dogs and sodas and accepted donations to TAUNY.
“We are so very grateful to everyone who made a donation to TAUNY and to Coakley Home and Hardware and the store’s amazing staff,” said TAUNY Board President Jackie Sauter. “As our business host, they provided everything we needed to fundraise successfully in our community. The North Country is fortunate to have local businesses like Coakleys that support local non-profits.”
Proceeds raised will support programs in the demonstration kitchen at The TAUNY Center on Main Street in Canton. Anyone wishing to support the work of TAUNY by making a donation can do so anytime, online at tauny.org/support.
The TAUNY Center is located at 53 Main Street, Downtown Canton, NY. TAUNY is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people understand and appreciate the folk traditions and local culture of everyday life—present and past—in the North Country. To do so, TAUNY seeks to research and preserve a record of diverse groups, customs and traditions; to recognize and empower traditional arts and artists; to identify and promote regional identity; and to provide opportunities for people of all ages to learn about folklore and culture. More information is available at tauny.org.
