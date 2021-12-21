LISBON — The U.S. Coast Guard said there were no injuries and no water pollution released from a ship that ran aground near Galop Island on Monday.
The Ojibway, a 624-foot freighter, ran aground around 3:23 a.m. Monday and was freed before noon.
“The vessel did not sustain any damage or injuries related to the grounding, and there were no reports of breaches or pollution discharge from the vessel,” the Coast Guard said on Tuesday.
Upbound and downbound St. Lawrence Seaway traffic near the ship was halted while operations were underway to free the grounded freighter.
According to boatnerd.com, the Ojibway was built by the Defoe Shipbuilding Company in Bay City, Mich., and entered service on Sept. 24, 1952.
“The engines were built by the Bethlehem Steel Corporation in 1941 having been originally installed aboard the ocean vessel Alcoa Protector, which was sunk by the Japanese in late 1943. The engines were recovered from the wreck several years later to be used in this vessel,” according to boatnerd.com.
