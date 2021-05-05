OGDENSBURG — Two New York City men were arrested by Ogdensburg police last week following a K-9 unit search during a traffic stop in Oswegatchie.
Harry Martinez, 44, of the Bronx, and Thomas W. Troche, 35, of Brooklyn, were each charged Friday with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, on Route 812.
Police said a K-9 sniff of the vehicle’s exterior led to a search that yielded 8 ounces of crack cocaine and more than $12,000 in U.S. currency.
The pair was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
City police were assisted by the U.S. Border Patrol, the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.