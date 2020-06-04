OGDENSBURG — Assistant City Manager and Planning Director Andrea Smith issued a memo to city restaurateurs today concerning the opening of outdoor dining areas.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced outdoor dining at restaurants will be permitted in phase two of reopening beginning today in seven regions, including the north country.
In Ogdensburg, all restaurants will be allowed to use up to 50% of their parking areas for dining through Sept. 30, Ms. Smith wrote in her memo.
The memo asks restaurateurs to contact the Code Office at 315-393-1935 to confirm table placement and appropriate aisles to comply with New York State guidance for outdoor dining. The Code Office will also provide assistance with establishment of appropriate separation between dining areas and entrances and exits.
“This is an exciting next step for our region, but we must remain vigilant. The success we have achieved thus far is due to the actions of our residents and business owners, and we must continue these efforts to protect public health and safety,” Ms. Smith stated in the memo.
Guidance for outdoor dining is available now on the NY Forward page under Phase 2. https://forward.ny.gov/phase-two-industries
Detailed guidelines for outdoor dining and take out: https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/OutdoorTakeoutDeliveryFo odServicesMasterGuidance.pdf
Health and Safety Plan Template: https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/NYS_BusinessReopeningSafetyPlanTemplate.pdf
