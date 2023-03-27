WATERTOWN — Work will soon begin on the Coffeen Street bridge over Interstate 81.
The start of the $1.8 million project was announced Monday and will complete a $7.3 million contract rehabilitating four bridges in the north country.
This project will rehabilitate the concrete bridge deck in addition to providing an updated guide rail and is expected to be completed in the fall.
“Providing North Country communities across New York State with safe and reliable transportation infrastructure is critical to a robust economy,” Marie Therese Dominguez, commissioner of the state Department of Transportation, said in a news release. “Rehabilitation projects like these provide cost-effective solutions to revitalize key crossings that are impacted by severe North Country winter weather, while ensuring that commerce continues throughout the region.”
Three St. Lawrence County bridges will be rehabilitated as part of the $7.3 million contract including the Route 3 bridge over the Oswegatchie River in the town of Clifton, Route 11 bridge over the Deer River in the town of Lawrence, and Route 131 bridge over the Grasse River in the town of Massena.
“The bridge on State Route 12F that arches over Interstate 81 serves as critical infrastructure in Jefferson County. The bridge is critical for commercial transit and to connect the city of Watertown to surrounding communities. This project is a win for Jefferson County and the 49th Senate District,” Sen. Mark C. Walcyzk, R-Watertown, said in the news release.
To complete the Coffeen Street work, the Interstate 81 off-ramps on exit 46, or Coffeen Street, will be closed to traffic. Drivers will be directed to use the Arsenal Street exit, number 45, as a detour.
Traffic will not be shut down on the bridge and traffic will be alternating, controlled by temporary signals.
“I appreciate the improvements coming to the North Country and look forward to seeing the final outcome as we continue to improve the infrastructure all over the North Country,” said Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown.
The Department of Transportation is urging motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in the work zones. They are also reminding drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and convictions for more than one speeding violation in a work zone could cause a driver to have their license suspended.
Staff Writer
