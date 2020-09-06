POTSDAM — Arzu Çolak has been appointed assistant professor of physics at Clarkson University.
She received her Ph.D. in physics from University of Twente, her master of science degree in physics from Boğaziçi University, and her bachelor of science in physics from Istanbul University.
Çolak’s research interests include nanotribology (friction, adhesion, lubrication, wear), nanomechanics, atomic force microscopy, single-molecule force spectroscopy, nanostructured materials for advanced applications, and chemical mechanical planarization.
She has co-published in ACS Nano, Nanoscale, Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics, Journal of Physical Chemistry C, and Applied Surface Science.
Çolak previously served as a postdoctoral scholar at University of California, INM-Leibniz Institute for New Materials, University of Pierre and Marie Curie.
