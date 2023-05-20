WATERTOWN — The man a volunteer group of cold case investigators claims is the notorious Zodiac Killer has roots in the north country.

Case Breakers, which includes former FBI agents, law enforcement officials and journalists, issued a statement Wednesday claiming now-deceased U.S. Air Force veteran Gary F. Poste, a 1956 graduate of Port Leyden Central School, was the person responsible for serial murders in the San Francisco area in the late 1960s.

