Cole earns Oncology Nurse Navigator certification

POTSDAM — Oncology Nurse Navigator certification was recently awarded to Elise Cole, RN, OCN, of St. Lawrence Health System’s Center for Cancer Care, 50 Leroy St., Potsdam.
This distinguished, professional specialty certification was granted by the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, and requires a thorough understanding of the role of a Nurse Navigator in a community setting. Core topics include community outreach/prevention, coordinating care transitions, patient advocacy, survivorship, and psychosocial support.
Ms. Cole contributes to the Center for Cancer Care program as one of many professional team members working to provide high quality, personal cancer care to the North Country community.
Information on services provided by the Center for Cancer Care is available by calling (315) 261-5890, or online at https://www.cphospital.org/cancer-center.
