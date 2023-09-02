Collard joins CPH Family Medicine team

Dr. Benjamin Collard

CANTON — Board Certified Physician Benjamin Collard, MD, CAQSM, has joined the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Family Medicine team located in the EJ Noble Professional Building, 80 East Main Street, Canton.

Dr. Collard is American Board of Family Medicine certified, and earned his medical degree at St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies. He completed a Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship at the University of Louisville, Louisville, KY, where he received his Certificate of Additional Qualifications in Sports Medicine (CAQSM). He finished his residency through St. Elizabeth, Edgewood, KY.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.