CANTON — Board Certified Physician Benjamin Collard, MD, CAQSM, has joined the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Family Medicine team located in the EJ Noble Professional Building, 80 East Main Street, Canton.
Dr. Collard is American Board of Family Medicine certified, and earned his medical degree at St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies. He completed a Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship at the University of Louisville, Louisville, KY, where he received his Certificate of Additional Qualifications in Sports Medicine (CAQSM). He finished his residency through St. Elizabeth, Edgewood, KY.
Dr. Collard is no stranger to the North Country, as he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, stationed in Fort Drum; and acquired his undergraduate degree from Clarkson University.
“I am thrilled to be back in the Potsdam area because I have an opportunity to serve the rural community in primary care with a focus in sports medicine. After completion of my medical training, my wife Leanna and I decided it was time to return ‘home’ and raise our children in the countryside,” Dr. Collard said.
“I look forward to my future opportunities with Canton-Potsdam Hospital and St. Lawrence Health, along with the local universities and high schools,” he continued. “Sports have always played a major part in my life. In fact, a mentor of mine, CPH Hospitalist Dr. [Timothy] Atkinson introduced himself with a forceful ‘hip-check’ during a pickup basketball game at Clarkson. Little did I know that specific moment jump-started my journey into medicine.”
