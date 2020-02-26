ALBANY — The Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities has named Clarkson University President Anthony Collins to its board of trustees.
Mr. Collins was among seven new trustees named to the commission along with a new president, Christine M. Riordan, president of Adelphi University.
The Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities in New York represents the chief executives of New York’s more than 100 private, not-for-profit colleges and universities on issues of public policy
