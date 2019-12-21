HANNAWA FALLS — State police on Tuesday charged Colin G. Hackett, 31, of 30 Riverside Drive, Colton, with misdemeanor prohibited sale of alcohol to a person under 21.
Troopers said the arrest came following an underage drinking initiative conducted in St. Lawrence County where 10 establishments were checked. Of the 10, one made an illegal sale. Mr. Hackett, an employee at Chips Place at 5853 Route 56, sold to an underage state police operative.
Mr. Hackett was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Pierrepont Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.