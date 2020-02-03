POTSDAM — A Colton man was arrested Friday on charges related to a December car crash and additionally cited him for traffic violations alleged to have occurred Friday evening.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charged Stuart N. Robidoux, 45, 11 Symonds Square, with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was issued traffic tickets for being unlicensed, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, operating without insurance, not wearing a seat belt, refusing to take a breath test, refusing to submit to a blood chemical test and driving at a speed not reasonable or prudent.
Those charges stem from a personal injury car crash on Dec. 30 in the town of Pierrepont, after which, Mr. Robidoux was taken to a hospital and later released. A warrant had been issued for his arrest.
On those charges, he was issued appearance tickets for Pierrepont Town Court for a future date.
Potsdam police report on Friday evening Mr. Robidoux crashed his car after he was seen driving through the village and was observed to have violated traffic laws. Following the 9 p.m. crash, he was issued tickets for improper right turns, two counts of failing to keep right, unlicensed operation, two counts of moving from a lane unsafely, driving at a speed of 55 miles per hour in a 30 zone, driving with suspended or revoked registration and two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Mr. Robidoux was apprehended outside the village. He processed and released to appear in Potsdam Town Court at a future date.
