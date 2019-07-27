CANTON — A Colton man charged with possessing and promoting child pornography had the evidence against him seized by state police ruled inadmissable at trial by a St. Lawrence County Court judge July 24.
Roy J. Johnson, 38, of 139 County Route 58, is charged with 11 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and 11 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.
He previously had a 12th count of each charged dismissed against him.
The indictment charges on Sept. 14, in St. Lawrence County, Johnson possessed, produced, directed or promoted 11 separate digital images which depicted sexual conduct by children less than 17 years of age.
The decision came following a Mapp-Huntley hearing July 24 to determine whether physical evidence could be kept out of a trial on the grounds that the police seized the evidence during an illegal search and to suppress statements made by Johnson on the grounds that the statements were illegally obtained.
St. Lawrence County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards determined state police did not have probable cause to seize a computer and multiple cellphones from Johnson’s car, which was parked in the County Courthouse parking lot at the time the search warrant was executed.
Investigator Dean White said he had a warrant issued out of Colton Town Court to search the vehicle, but evidence that was in Assistant District Attorney Joshua A. HaberkornHalm’s possession at the time of the hearing, was not entered in time at the hearing.
As a result, the electronic devices and any evidence obtained from those devices will not be allowed at trial.
The judge determined that the only evidence prosecutors will have against Johnson at trial would be his pedigree information, such as his height, weight, and other such personal information.
The judge then terminated Johnson’s $5,000 cash bail and released him on his own recognizance.
“The evidence that was seized regarding this case pursuant to the search warrant has been suppressed,” District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said. “We’ll review the case and see if we can go forward without it and make a determination, based on that, what we are going to do with this set of charges.”
That could include the possibility of dismissing the charges.
Mr. Pasqua said the likelihood that they could go forward with a trial without this set of evidence against Johnson would be difficult, but without sitting down to look at the case, Mr. Pasqua said he wasn’t sure if it was a situation where they “absolutely cannot” go to trial, or if it only weakens their case.
There is currently no trial date set for the case.
“I’m not going to comment on if there are other items that were seized,” Mr. Pasqua said when asked if they could reindict the case on any additional images that were recovered from the devices seized. “It’s an ongoing investigation. So given the fact that there is no indictment pending, I wouldn’t comment on what, if anything else, will be done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.