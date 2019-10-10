COLTON — A 14-year-old Colton-Pierrepont Central School student is being accused of committing a felony hate crime against a fellow student.
State police Tuesday charged the juvenile with a felony count of making a terrorist threat.
Troopers said the child made a verbal threat to another student involving sexual orientation during a lunch period at the school. The threat was overheard by a group of other students, troopers said.
School officials, in a statement on Facebook, posted on the school’s website, wrote, “School officials were contacted early Wednesday by New York State Police concerning the arrest of one of our students for threatening statements. Due to the student’s age and right to confidentiality under the Family Education Rights & Privacy Act, we can not release specific information by the situation is being addressed and disciplinary consequences have been levied in accordance with the school district‘s code of conduct.”
Troopers issued the juvenile a family court appearance ticket returnable to the St. Lawrence County Probation.
