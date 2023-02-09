COLTON — Colton Township Winterfest starts today and runs through Sunday.
Here is the schedule of events.
Friday, Feb. 10
3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Grab and go, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. dine in, or until sold out, Spaghetti dinner, CPCS Cafeteria,$8. Sponsored by the Class of 2025
Senior night, Boys Basketball against Brushton-Moira
8:30 p.m. Divided Roads Band at the Raquette River Pub
Saturday, Feb. 11
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. White Elephant Sale, also offering soup and sandwiches from 11-3 sponsored by Colton Community Church, formerly Colton United Methodist Church
9:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m. Craft & Vendor Show Amvets Post 262
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Vintage Snow Sleds exhibition at Rabideau’s Mahogany Ridge, Glazier hot dogs served, tentatively also a wood carver, in
the evening live music by Bugsy Hammond
9 a.m. -1 p.m.$5 per bag book sale at the Book Nook, adjacent to the Library
10 a.m. Ceremonial ribbon cutting for the Friends of HFSP’s new Sled Shed
11 a.m. free archery course Fish and Game Club and their 5th annual cardboard sled races starting at 2 p.m.
11 a.m. -1 p.m. CPCS National Honor Society Hospice Ski/Snowshoe Challenge
10 a.m. -3 p.m.Story Walk on the inner loop of the E-Z Trail at Higley Flow State Park with free rental snowshoes or xc ski equipment for
those 7 and under, nominal charge for others, sponsored by Garden Share
1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Family Fun Day with games and a simple menu at the Red Pine Cone
Sunday, Feb. 12
7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Youth Catch and Release Fishing Derby, youth 18 and under, $15 entry, sponsored by South of the Rock, Bait, Beer and Tackle, send picture and measurement by 3:30 p.m. with name, phone and location
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Breakfast at CPCS, After Prom Parents
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. White Elephant Sale, Colton Community Church
10:30 a.m. Ski-joring demonstration by Bob Platte & Skoda , Higley Flow State Park
10:30 a.m. Frypan toss at the Amvets Post 262, followed by a Cornhole Tournament at 12:00
1 p.m. 10-mile foot race from John Watson Community Center, South Colton, organized by Dan and Renee Dominie
6:30 p.m. Super Bowl Party at the Raquette River Pub
Throughout the weekend
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Sunday, free clothing give-away at the CPCS Gymnasium
8 a.m. -Sunset both days, Higley Flow State Park, Ski Challenge at Higley Flow State Park, skiers recording distance skied for a grand total distance
There will also be a snow sculpture contest throughout the weekend with sculptures being judged on Sunday by Citizen of the Year, Grace Hawley and announced at the Town Hall. Please call the Town Hall with your name and address to enter.
Exhibition by Penny Lou Clark’s Quilts and Creations during Colton Hepburn Library’s regular hours..
Boyce’s General Store -Winterfest apparel, Baker’s Sizzling Grill-take out and delivery and Higley Hooch-spirits.
