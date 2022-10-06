PARISHVILLE — A Colton woman suffered a skull fracture following a DWI-related crash Wednesday on Sylvan Falls Road in the town of Parishville.
State police charged Adam L. Whitman, 38, with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and alcohol-cannabis on a highway.
Police said they responded to the accident at about 8:52 p.m. and determined Mr. Whitman lost control of a 2021 Honda SXS10 00 Talon utility terrain vehicle, causing it to overturn. They said he showed signs of impairment and determined he had been operating the UTV while impaired. They said he had a BAC of 0.10%.
Mr. Whitman was arraigned in Parishville Town Court and released.
A 40-year-old passenger from Colton suffered severe head trauma. She was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, then transferred to Syracuse for treatment of a skull fracture.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.