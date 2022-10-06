Woman’s skull fractured in crash

PARISHVILLE — A Colton woman suffered a skull fracture following a DWI-related crash Wednesday on Sylvan Falls Road in the town of Parishville.

State police charged Adam L. Whitman, 38, with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and alcohol-cannabis on a highway.

