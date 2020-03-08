COLTON — The town of Colton’s Winterfest Planning Committee is giving back to the community as it wraps up its work on the 2020 festival held on Jan. 23-26.
In addition to being a fun-filled weekend of activities, the annual festival benefits the Neighborhood Center serving Colton, Pierrepont, and Parishville. Each year the committee holds a major fundraiser and this year a Silent Auction of Fine and Folk Art raised just over $500. Along with other financial contributions made by event organizers, committee chair Grace Hawley was able to present the director of the Neighborhood Center with a check for $600. Mrs. Hawley also reports that AMVETS directly contributed an additional $600, bringing the total to $1,200. According to Sandra Huckle, Director of the Neighborhood Center, the funds will be used for emergency fuel and utility needs and possibly other programs if funds are available.
As the committee winds up its 2020 activities it also wants to acknowledge the involvement of many others including event organizers who hosted events at Colton-Pierrepont Central School and various locations around town. Also items won by the winners of the Silent Auction were donated by several individuals and organizations. And financial support was provided by the St. Lawrence Health System to help cover publicity expenses.
The 2020 schedule is posted on the town’s website (www.townofcolton.com/winterfest.html). Also available on the website is the presentation made honoring this year’s Citizen of the Year Lorraine Gowing as well as a gallery of festival photos.
Later this year a new committee will begin planning the 2021 festival to be held on January 28-31. Past organizers hope the tradition of having a strong complement of school- and town-based activities will continue and are looking for new volunteers to help plan the 2021 Winterfest and fresh ideas to help keep the festival such a fun event. In the interim Grace Hawley can be contacted by calling 315-262-2439.
