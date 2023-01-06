Commercial kitchen course opportunity offered

The Harvest Kitchen at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Canton. Photo provided

CANTON — Registration is open for the course Creating or Renting a Commercial Kitchen for Your Food Business. This hybrid course is open to existing as well as planning stages for farms or food businesses.

The format combines the convenience of three online evening classes on Jan. 11, 18 and 25, along with a Saturday field trip to regional businesses on Jan. 28. The Commercial Kitchens course is one of three offerings as part of the 2023 Ag and Food Producers Academy organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County.

