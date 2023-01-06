CANTON — Registration is open for the course Creating or Renting a Commercial Kitchen for Your Food Business. This hybrid course is open to existing as well as planning stages for farms or food businesses.
The format combines the convenience of three online evening classes on Jan. 11, 18 and 25, along with a Saturday field trip to regional businesses on Jan. 28. The Commercial Kitchens course is one of three offerings as part of the 2023 Ag and Food Producers Academy organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County.
Planning a food business includes many interwoven steps and an essential piece of the puzzle is where to produce the food.
The class will start with an overview of what foods can be made at home and what must be produced in a commercial kitchen. Afterwards, participants will learn essential information about equipment and infrastructure that is required to be a legal facility, as well as the similarities and differences in expectations of businesses operating with Ag and Markets Food Processing License versus Department of Health permit. During the closing day field trip, participants will get to tour three commercial kitchens that vary in size, amount of equipment and type of food produced.
“I’m so grateful that the Academy is available, it’s extremely valuable. Not only are we gaining a lot of information and resources, but we are also making really helpful connections.” A food business owner from last year’s Academy said.
The Ag and Food Producer Academy’s additional courses include Building an Agritourism Experience on Your Farm on February 1, 8, 15 with a field trip on February 18th and Planning and Maintaining a Greenhouse or High Tunnel on March 2, 9, 16 including a field trip on March 18. Whether individuals are in the planning stages or an existing business owner eager to gain new skills, all backgrounds and skill levels are welcome.
Participants can sign up for 1, 2 or all 3 courses. Registration fee is $50 per course and class sizes are limited to 15 businesses per course. Registration is required along with payment received before the start of each session. For additional information or to register for these opportunities, visit the event page at stlawrence.cce.cornell.edu/. Contact the Local Food Program Leader Maria “Flip” Filippi with questions at 315-379-9192, ext. 229 or mpf65@cornell.edu.
This programming is part of Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County’s Growing Resilience Initiative and is made possible by funding from the USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program. Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing. AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities.
