MASSENA — A committee appointed by Mayor Gregory M. Paquin has submitted recommendations on who should be authorized to take official village vehicles home. There was still debate over the recommendations during Tuesday’s village board meeting.
Committee members had reached out to department chairs, as well as other communities, for input. Trustee Christine M. Winston, who served on the committee, said they contacted municipalities that were larger and smaller than Massena to determine how they handle vehicle usage.
She said some municipalities allow police vehicles to go home, while some also allow public works superintendents to do the same in case they need to respond to an emergency.
“I think it’s just important we add a few details in here,” Ms. Winston said. “So if police are taking vehicles home, just to make sure it’s in our policy that those vehicles are locked in a locked garage as a safety precaution, making sure that if people are taking a vehicle home it’s not any further than 5 miles outside the village so we’re not having to worry about extra mileage.”
In a memorandum to the board, committee members said that because the village is moving toward fleet operation and leased vehicles, “tracking the use and mileage of vehicles becomes paramount.”
“The committee agreed that an all-encompassing policy would be ineffective and chose to look at the essential needs and missions of each department,” they said.
They suggested that the police chief, lieutenant and three detectives in the Massena Police Department be authorized to take vehicles home.
“A timely response to crime is essential. A delay in response could mean the difference between life and death,” committee members said.
They suggested that the Department of Public Works superintendent be authorized to determine if vehicles need to be taken home by DPW employees. They said some situations responded to by the DPW are urgent, “but do not reach the same level of urgency as the police department.”
“There will be situations that will arise and an after-hour vehicle use may be needed. This is a case-by-case situation. The committee would like to recommend that this authority be left up to the (DPW) superintendent,” committee members said.
For example, if a known water-line break has the potential to worsen during off hours or a “major after hours road problem” has a high probability of endangering the public, it might be worth having vehicles at home, they said.
“This assumes it would prevent further damage from happening to our infrastructure and to our residents’ homes,” they said.
Committee members did not recommend any after-hour vehicle use for the Massena Recreation Department.
“There will be situations that arise that will call for after-hour vehicle usage that wasn’t addressed in this proposal,” they said. “We recommend that exceptions can be approved on a case-by-case situation with mayor approval, and/or board approval.”
They recommended that the policy be reviewed every six months for the next two years to gauge the impact of their recommendations.
“I think it’s definitely a move in the right direction,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said Tuesday. “I personally would go further, but I also understand we’re a five-member board with the collective thinking of the group. I don’t think there would be support to go as far as I’d like to go, but this is a definite move in the right direction.”
During a previous meeting, Mr. LeBire shared his concerns about the number of police vehicles being taken home to respond to emergencies, and he reiterated those concerns Tuesday. He said he agrees with Police Chief Jason M. Olson needing a vehicle.
“But we have five vehicles going home for the four or five men or women that are going to be downstairs,” he said.
“I would be less comfortable if those five didn’t have vehicles, and I’m willing to take on any liability; I’m willing to take on any additional risks because I believe that right now, this time and place, we need as many officers available at the drop of a hat,” Mr. Paquin said. “I realize it’s a difference of opinion. That’s how I feel, and I’m very comfortable with the policemen having that. I think it’s vital for this community to have that. I want them to be able to be there five seconds later if need be.”
Chief Olson said it is important to have as much response to an incident as soon as possible.
“One thing that hasn’t been mentioned before is the collection of evidence,” he said. “Many times a crime scene and the collection of data is a time-sensitive process and responding as quickly as possible is crucial to gathering evidence to support cases.”
Mr. LeBire said the policy should also cover other departments, such as the Massena Volunteer Fire Department and code enforcement officer since they also use village vehicles to conduct official business.
“Administrations change, boards change, supervisors change. If suddenly we see the fire vehicle at home and it’s not addressed in the policy, it just would make sense,” he said. “If the policy covers all departments, all departments should be covered.”
He also suggested that the vehicle should only be used for village business.
“If you’re going on lunch, you should not be going on a 20-mile trip — even if you have enough time on your lunch — with that village vehicle,” Mr. LeBire said. “If you know you have a personal matter that you have to do on your lunch hour, then maybe you ought to be taking your personal vehicle that day.”
Trustee Francis J. Carvel said the village allows too many vehicles to go home at night.
“Some places allow the DPW superintendent to take a vehicle home and that’s it. We have been too lenient for many years and that creates liability for this village,” he said. “It’s quite a perk to have a vehicle to take home. This is such a small community. There’s all kinds of excuses. I’ve heard them way back over 40 years about why it’s needed. I have yet to hear a good one.”
Committee members have been asked to consider the recommendations made this week and come back with their recommendation next month to update the village policy on vehicle usage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.