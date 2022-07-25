A committee appointed by Massena Mayor Gregory M. Paquin has submitted recommendations on who should be authorized to take official village vehicles home. There was still debate over the recommendations during Tuesday’s village board meeting. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A committee appointed by Mayor Gregory M. Paquin has submitted recommendations on who should be authorized to take official village vehicles home. There was still debate over the recommendations during Tuesday’s village board meeting.

Committee members had reached out to department chairs, as well as other communities, for input. Trustee Christine M. Winston, who served on the committee, said they contacted municipalities that were larger and smaller than Massena to determine how they handle vehicle usage.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.