HAMMOND — On April 1, 1821, a group of Scottish families that had settled in the Hammond area decided they wanted to form their own church.
James Sanford, pastor of the Oxbow church, assisted the group to form a society and after a confession of faith was drawn up it was signed by 17 people. That was the day the Hammond Presbyterian Church was formed.
Two hundred years later, the Hammond Presbyterian Church still stands at 215 St. Lawrence Ave., a stone church built and dedicated in 1918. The church’s first building, which could hold up to 400 people, was built in 1871. But it was destroyed by fire in 1915.
As the church marks its 200th bicentennial, a committee has been formed to plan its celebration. Plans are in the works to have the bicentennial events coincide with the annual Scottish Festival in Hammond on July 10.
Committee member Ann Root said that they would like to find relatives of the original 17 members or even past church members and see if they would like to attend or share a memory or two. Anyone interested can contact the church through email at HPC215@gmail.com.
“We are looking for any types of relatives of the original 17 church members or any former church members as well. If you would like to send any memories you may have of them or from at church we would love to share them,” said Root, “We’ve got some already, we would love to have more. This is about the only way we can reach out to folks.”
According to the bicentennial committee, the original church members were Peter Allen, James Rodger, John Hill, Thomas Dodds, John Mercer, David Gregor, James Hill, Robert Sheill, John Gregor, Alpheus Talcott, Jannet Stewart, Margaret Rodger, Jannet Dodds, Helen Sheill, Jennett Allen, Patty Talcott and Mary Gregor.
“There are a lot of people who don’t even know they are related,” she said, adding that people may be surprised to find out who their relatives are if they look into it.
Root pointed out that when the Rodgers family held a reunion in 1888, she said that more than 300 people attended the event on the family farm.
“Just think how many people from that family are out there today,” she said.
On July 10, there will be a program held at the church at 7 p.m. that will share the memories the bicentennial committee have received followed by community singing.
On July 11, there will be a special church service at 10:30 a.m. followed by a picnic.
“We are hoping to have as large a celebration as the COVID-10 guidelines will allow us to have,” said Root.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.