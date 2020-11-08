NORWOOD — Common Cents Thrift Shop, located at St. Philips Episcopal Church, 42 S. Main Street, Norwood, will be having a sale, to begin immediately, and will be offering when purchasing one pair of slack for $1, get two more pair free, includes both men’s and woman’s slacks. This sale will be in effect until Friday, Nov. 20.
The shop will be closed the week of Nov. 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 2. The Shop will close for the Christmas season on Monday, December 21, 2020 and will reopen on Jan. 12.
Common Cents Thrift Shop is open Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 10 am to noon.
