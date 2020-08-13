Community Bank branches in Hermon, Heuvelton to close in November

CANTON — Community Bank will be closing its branches in Heuvelton and Hermon.
The branches located at 111 Church St., Hermon, and 78 State St., Heuvelton, will close Nov. 13.
Hal Wentworth, senior vice president of Retail Banking, confirmed the closures to the Times on Thursday afternoon.
“Customers will continue to receive the same knowledgeable and friendly service they are accustomed to and they will see the same smiling faces as all impacted employees will transfer to nearby branches,” Mr. Wentworth said in a statement.
Mr. Wentworth noted the 11 other Community Bank locations in St. Lawrence County will remain open.
