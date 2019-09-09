MADRID — Community Bank, N.A., has made a $10,000 donation to support the construction of the Civil War-era Fort, which will be built at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum in Madrid.
This new exhibit will give visitors a glimpse of garrison camp life experienced during the war years, as well as provide an incredible opportunity to school-aged children in grades 4 and 7 who are studying the American Civil War as part of the NYS curriculum. The Barracks, which will also be an exhibit area will have an honor roll with the names of all those serving during the War by Regiment. Located next to the fort’s main gate will be a memorial to the Medal of Honor recipients of St. Lawrence County.
The Museum is a 501 (c)(3) education corporation, provisionally chartered by the University of the State of New York. It is operated and managed by volunteer members.
