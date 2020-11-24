WATERTOWN — Community Bank announced Tuesday it will be temporarily closing all of its branch lobbies and restricting them to appointment only.
The lobbies will transition into appointment only Wednesday, but all drive-thru services are scheduled to remain open.
“This decision was not easy,” a statement from Community Bank reads, “but necessary to ensure the safety of everyone who comes through our doors.”
The decision comes as the bank states it’s been closely monitoring updates and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as data from states that have experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.