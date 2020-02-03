CANTON — The morning after the Rev. Kathleen Buckley died, a 3.28-magnitude earthquake centered in Quebec was felt around Northern New York.
A friend of Rev. Buckley and her partner, the Rev. Dr. Shaun Whitehead, David Norenberg offered a reflection in an online post.
“And suddenly the earthquake made sense, my friend is gone,” Mr. Norenberg wrote. “What else could the world do but shudder?”
After serving as St. Lawrence University’s chaplain for nearly two decades, Rev. Buckley died Sunday, Jan. 12, in hospice care following a cancer diagnosis she received last year. She was 66.
In celebration of her life, over 300 people gathered in SLU’s Gunnison Memorial Chapel Sunday afternoon, in reflection, song and prayer.
SLU choral groups, the gospel band and faculty and community musicians facilitated the celebration’s music, as students, alumni, colleagues and friends shared tributes.
Rev. Whitehead, who serves as SLU’s associate chaplain, opened the service with words of welcome, and SLU President William L. Fox delivered the first tribute.
He began by listing Rev. Buckley’s official roles at the institution, adding a lesser-known title for which she should be remembered: She was the chair of the department of wisdom.
Citing Dorothy L. Sayers’ “Hymn in Contemplation of Sudden Death,” President Fox said Rev. Buckley valued all moments, particularly those in which she was made to feel broken. From those moments, he said, strength and wisdom emerge.
“To the end of our days, however numbered, her heart of wisdom beats within us,” President Fox said.
Rev. Buckley was remembered for her gardening, woodworking, kayaking, spiritual and identity guidance, mischief and dedication to playfulness, in tributes from 2010 alumnus Arturs Saburovs, President Emeritus Daniel F. Sullivan and Vermont Unitarian Universalist Pastor Jan Hutslar, among others.
After coming out as bisexual and in a same-sex relationship during her time as pastor at Watervliet Presbyterian Church near Albany, Rev. Buckley served as Protestant chaplain at Union College, Schenectady, and chaplain at Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs in the 1990s. She eventually changed her denomination affiliation from the Presbyterian Church to the United Church of Christ during her time at SLU.
Her legacy of fostering an open and welcoming chapel congregation endures, Rev. Whitehead said, sharing a memory of Rev. Buckley’s steadfast commitment to a lengthy Sunday welcome greeting.
At the start of each Sunday’s gospel service, Rev. Whitehead said, a welcome greeting that appears printed in the bulletin is read aloud. The greeting invites all to the table — no matter a person’s background, creed, sexuality, gender identity, political position, views of organized religion or history with religion, she said.
A few years back, Rev. Whitehead said she wondered if the same welcome needed to be read every week.
“And Kathleen said, and some of you will laugh at this, ‘I’d rather cut your sermon,’” Rev. Whitehead told the congregation. “I’d rather you cut your sermon than those words of welcome, for it may be the only time someone hears that level of welcome. Say it every time, because just when you get tired of saying it, that’s the moment it may set someone free.”
After Missa Gaia’s song “Mystery” echoed from the chapel walls, as requested by Rev. Buckley, Rev. Whitehead closed her eulogy with a Henry Van Dyke poem, “I am Standing Upon the Seashore,” that had comforted her when her mother died.
“And, just at the moment when someone says, ‘There, she is gone,’ there are other eyes watching her coming, and other voices ready to take up the glad shout, ‘Here she comes!’”
“But I firmly believe that Kathleen heard another voice,” Rev. Whitehead said. “The voice of her creator saying, ‘Welcome, good and faithful servant. Well done.’”
