Community Foundation LEAD Council awards $20,000 in Impact Grants

WATERTOWN — A new summer musical production, a community instrument and equipment lending library, emergency responder training, and a pair of programs that provide critical and essential needs for families will each receive a share of $20,000 in grant funding from the LEAD Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
A recent series of LEAD Impact Grant Program awards will support five tri-county nonprofit organizations. After thoughtful evaluation of nearly two-dozen applications for funding, Council members sought to enhance the mission and work of organizations that greatly impact the quality of life in Northern New York but are perhaps less visible.
The Church and Community Program, Canton, was awarded a $2,500 LEAD Impact grant to strengthen its food supply through the purchase of high-quality local meat and produce from regional producers. Items would then be distributed through a variety of food assistance programs the organization manages to support local families. Funding will allow the Church and Community Program to help the local economy and regional farmers while offering healthy meats, eggs and produce to those they serve.
Norwood’s Community Lunch Program for Kids was awarded a $2,200 LEAD Impact grant to continue supporting the critical and essential needs of families with children and vulnerable senior citizens across the communities it serves.
A $6,400 LEAD Impact Grant will help Stage Notes resume live, in-person performances with a new production planned for summer. Stage Notes works to educate young theater students through creative performances, workshops, and participation in productions, while also teaching them about the importance of arts to a community.
A $5,000 LEAD Impact Grant will help the nonprofit HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community engage the community in the arts through the introduction of an instrument and equipment lending library. The organization is presently purchasing and collecting instruments for the library, which is housed at Trinity Episcopal Church.
The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization was awarded a $4,100 LEAD Impact grant to help train 20 emergency responders on basic actions to stop life-threatening bleeding following emergencies. Responders who complete “Stop the Bleed” training will become instructors for up to 25 free training sessions at key community sites throughout the coming year. The goal is to train up to 500 people in the region to alleviate pressures on North Country first responders, many of whom serve several rural communities.
The LEAD Council is an advisory committee of young professionals empowered to make key investments in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties through community grants and volunteerism. The Council was pleased to consider a diverse group of worthy community projects and ultimately distribute meaningful support to nonprofits with varying missions.
