Community Foundation LEAD Council offering funding opportunities

WATERTOWN — Nonprofit organizations serving residents of Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are invited to apply for up to $20,000 in funding through the LEAD Impact Grant Program, an initiative of the Northern New York Community Foundation’s LEAD Council.

The LEAD Council is an advisory committee of young professionals empowered to make key investments in the tri-county region through community grants and volunteerism. Council members want to learn more about the work of nonprofits and are accepting proposals for Impact Grant Program funding through Friday, September 29, 2023.

