MASSENA — Community input will play a valuable role as the village of Massena works through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative process over the next few months.
The goal of the Local Planning Committee and the community will be to determine what projects will be part of the $10 million in funding that the village was awarded by the state.
That process started on Monday afternoon with the first Local Planning Committee meeting.
“We want the public’s input throughout the duration of this process. So, your feedback is really important as we move further into things,” said Kylie S. Peck, community development specialist for the New York State Department of State and project manager for the Massena Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
“This is a really critical component, and it will be ongoing through the process. All of the Local Planning Committee meetings will have an opportunity for public comment during that session,” said Jaclyn S. Hakes, project manager for the Consultant Team.
The Consultant Team selected to assist in developing the DRI strategic investment plan is being led by M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying, P.C. of Clifton Park and includes CLA SITE Landscape Architecture, Engineering & Planning, PC, Hamlin Design Group, Highland Planning, E.M. Pemrick and Company, and Captain Consultants, LLC.
Ms. Hakes said, in addition to the meetings, another way to reach out to the community is through the www.massenadri.com website, where information will be posted.
“There’s a contact form on the website so that folks can leave comments at any point in time,” she said.
She said they have previously used a number of community engagement opportunities to get public input.
“Engagement opportunities will be compiled into what we call a Community Engagement plan, and that will be made available on the project website so the public can also understand how they can participate,” Ms. Hakes said.
Among the other possible ways to get community input are through online workshops, an open house, an online survey, stakeholder group meetings and pop-up stations.
“This is where we go out into the community where there might be an interesting activity or event and we’ll put up a table” with information regarding the project, she said.
She said it might be a school concert, senior center or other events or places.
Among the suggestions from members of the Local Planning Committee were to tap into the school to help spread the word; provide surveys that could be put in businesses; or, if possible, provide Facebook Live sessions for the Local Planning Committee meetings.
“Ultimately, it’s the Local Planning Committee, again, to help us understand, are we missing a particular segment of the community as we go through with the engagement and how do we reach it. We can be flexible,” Ms. Hakes said.
