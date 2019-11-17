POTSDAM — Clarkson University Professor Jim Peploski’s chemistry magic shows are a popular draw for the community, students, parents and alumni.
Peploski will again bring his exciting experiments, known as “Dr. Jim’s Chemistry Magic Show,” to the community on Saturday, December 14, from 3-4 p.m. in Room 360 of Clarkson’s Science Center.
The show, targeted to children and great fun for all ages, will benefit the Potsdam Holiday Fund.
Each family or individual attending is asked to bring one new, unwrapped toy or gift to donate to the fund, which provides new toys, clothing, boots and food to families and senior citizens in need in Potsdam, Madrid, Hopkinton, Nicholville, Brasher Falls, Chase Mills, Fort Jackson, West Stockholm and Winthrop.
Monetary contributions are also welcome in lieu of a purchased gift.
Peploski’s “Miracles, Magic and Mayhem” show will feature 10 to 15 demonstrations, including a free sample of ice cream made by using liquid nitrogen.
Peploski, an associate professor and director of freshman chemistry, first began showcasing his experiments in front of his students more than two decades ago and gradually began entertaining other on-campus groups. His show is an attraction at family and alumni weekends and at the University’s open house events. The annual Potsdam Holiday Fund show allows him to bring the experiments to the greater Potsdam community.
“I like to see the people that are completely awed by the science -- the fun,” says Peploski. “People are fascinated by reactions that go ‘boom.’ I try to work in as many of those as I can.”
Peploski is happy that his December show will benefit a charitable cause. “It’s a small effort on my part,” he said. ‘By doing this, my gift is multiplied.”
The event is sponsored by Peploski, the Clarkson University Department of Chemistry & Biomolecular Science, and Clarkson’s Office of Student Life & Engagement.
