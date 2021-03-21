FOWLER — There’s still a lot of work to be done, but the soot is finally coming off the walls at G3 Training Center.
After a fire ignited on the building’s second floor early Thursday morning, causing significant smoke and water damage, owner Gordon N. Griffith and a group of his friends, family and co-workers spent most of Sunday clearing out the home of the Gouverneur Boxing Club and Gouverneur Wrestling Club.
The group — which saw nearly 60 people working on the building at one point — was tasked with scrubbing down the soot-covered walls, ripping up the waterlogged and smoky carpet and sorting through the remaining gym equipment. Mr. Griffith said that while the building is far from ready yet, it’s come a long way.
“As far as this place looked two days ago — it made me sick to my stomach, I just wanted to curl up,” he said, “and now look.”
Gesturing around him, Mr. Griffith pointed out the boxing club logo on the wall which had been invisible beneath a layer of soot but was now clear again. The walls, which had been nearly all black just the day before, were turning white again.
The smell of smoke was still noticeable, but much fainter than before. Mr. Griffith said that on Sunday morning, nobody could even enter the building without wearing a respirator mask. After removing all the undamaged window panes, much of the smell had dissipated in the cool spring wind.
Outside in the parking lot, a group of about 30 people were taking a lunch break after working since 7 a.m. Members of the wresting and boxing clubs, friends and Mr. Griffith’s co-workers from the Gouverneur Correctional Facility had all come out. He said he had been surprised when so many people offered to help.
“Some people just put the word out quickly and then everybody showed up,” he said. “It’s awesome, it’s like having another family.”
Mr. Griffith said he suspects arson may have a part to play in the fire that destroyed his training club. He said he didn’t want to jeopardize the state police investigation into the fire, but said things are looking up on that topic.
State police public information officers did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.
Mr. Griffith said he was lucky in some ways, as the flames had been kept to one corner of the second floor, and the building is made of brick and concrete so none of the structure burned. Some wiring on the second floor burned away, a window where the fire started blew out, but the main loss was equipment.
Mr. Griffith said he didn’t have fire insurance on the building, so the costs of cleaning up, repairing the damage and replacing the damaged equipment have to come out of his own pocket. The training facility has never been a moneymaker, he said, so he’s largely relying on he and his wife’s personal incomes.
“We just got some stimulus money, that’s the perfect timing for that,” he said.
He was also planning to build an addition out front where part of the former school building had been torn down. The money set aside for that addition will now be directed back to repairing the main building.
“The addition is kind of on hold for now,” Mr. Griffith said. “We thought about scrapping this old part for now and just building new, but that’s going to take a long time.”
Mr. Griffith said he’s also had some friends donate money and supplies to the repair effort, which will go a long way in bringing the training facility back into operation.
A weight room downstairs has been cleared of all the soot and most of the smell. Any of the equipment that could be cleaned was set up in there, and Mr. Griffith said he intends to have that space available for regular club members to use within the next few days or weeks. He said he hopes to have the entire facility open again relatively soon after.
“I would love to have this place open again in a month or two,” he said. “That’s the plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.