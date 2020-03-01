POTSDAM — The Community Performance Series has postponed its May 2 concert featuring Broadway vocalist Kelli O’Hara. The performance has been rescheduled for Oct. 23. Current ticket holders are currently being contacted to discuss further options.
A new concert has also been added to the CPS 30th anniversary season. Legendary vocalist LeAnn Rimes will perform an acoustic set on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music.
“We’re in a business where things like this do happen, but it’s still disappointing, and we are sorry to have to postpone. Fortunately, Kelli O’Hara is still excited to perform in Potsdam and we were able to agree on a replacement date for next season. In addition to the rescheduling, we are extremely excited to announce that LeAnn Rimes will be performing in Potsdam. All-in-all, this has been a fortunate turn of events,” said CPS Executive Director Jason L. Dominie in a press release.
Tickets are currently on sale for both performances, at https://www.cpspotsdam.org. They can also be purchased from the CPS Box Office, Monday through Friday, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., either in-person or over the phone at 315-267-2277. Brick & Mortar Music also sells tickets in-person during its normal business hours in downtown Potsdam.
For updates regarding CPS performances, visit https://www.cpspotsdam.org, or check out the CPS Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/cpspotsdam. You can also send a request to cps@cpspotsdam.org asking to be added to the events email list.
