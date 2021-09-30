POTSDAM — The Community Performance Series will return to in-person performances with outstanding guest artists this fall at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music.
Colin MacKnight will take the stage at the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall at 3 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 21st annual Ranlett Organ Recital. He will lead a free “organ encounter” the day before, also at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 in Hosmer Hall.
CPS is also set to host the acclaimed musician Rhiannon Giddens performing with Francesco Turrisi at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in Hosmer Hall, as the third Maresca Visiting Artists.
“It is with great pleasure that we welcome audiences back to campus. It has been far too long since we’ve shared in the experience of live performance, and what a way to return! Please join us this fall, but also please do your part to ensure the safety of yourselves, our community and our guest artists,” CPS Executive Director Jason L. Dominie said.
For audience safety, Community Performance Series concert attendees must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask at all times while on campus. These safety guidelines were developed in collaboration with CPS, the college and each artist’s management team.
About the artists:
Oct. 17, Ranlett Organ Recital
Colin MacKnight, called “a stunning player of exceptional ability” by composer and conductor Bob Chilcott, is director of music at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock, Ark. At Trinity, he oversees a vibrant music program which includes weekly choral evensongs, a concert series and a chorister program.
Prior to Trinity, MacKnight was associate organist at Cathedral of the Incarnation in Garden City, Long Island; assistant organist and music theory teacher at St. Thomas Fifth Avenue, New York City; and assistant organist at Church of the Resurrection, New York City.
He received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from The Juilliard School, studying organ performance with Paul Jacobs. For his doctoral dissertation, “Ex Uno Plures: A Proposed Completion of Bach’s Art of Fugue,” MacKnight received the Richard F. French Doctoral Prize.
A frequent competition prizewinner, his first prizes and scholarships include the 2019 Paris Music Competition, 2017 West Chester University International Organ Competition, 2016 Albert Schweitzer Organ Competition, 2016 Arthur Poister Scholarship Competition, M. Louise Miller Scholarship from the Greater Bridgeport Chapter of the American Guild of Organists (AGO), the 2013 Rodgers North American Classical Organ Competition, and the Ruth and Paul Manz Organ Scholarship. He also won the New York City AGO Competition and advanced to the Northeast Regional Competition, winning first place, which led to a “Rising Star” recital at the 2016 AGO National Convention in Houston. MacKnight was also a laureate in the 2016 and 2019 Longwood Gardens International Organ Competitions.
For more information, media and a calendar of performances, please visit colinmacknight.com.
Nov. 6, Maresca Visiting Artists
The acclaimed musician Rhiannon Giddens uses her art to excavate the past and reveal bold truths about our present. A MacArthur “Genius Grant” Fellowship recipient, she co-founded the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, and has been nominated for six additional Grammys for her work as a soloist and collaborator. Giddens was most recently nominated for her collaboration with multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi, “there is no Other” (2019). Her latest album, “They’re Calling Me Home,” is a 12-track album, recorded with Turrisi in Ireland during the recent lockdown.
Giddens’s lifelong mission is to lift people whose contributions to American musical history have previously been erased, and to work toward a more accurate understanding of the country’s musical origins.
Among her many diverse career highlights, Giddens has performed for the Obamas at the White House, served as a Carnegie Hall Perspectives curator, and received an inaugural Legacy of Americana Award from Nashville’s National Museum of African American History, in partnership with the Americana Music Association. Her critical acclaim includes in-depth profiles by CBS Sunday Morning, the New York Times, the New Yorker and NPR’s “Fresh Air,” among many others.
She is featured in Ken Burns’ “Country Music” documentary series, which aired on PBS in 2019, where she speaks about the African American origins of country music. She is also a member of the band Our Native Daughters with three other black female banjo players, Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell and Amythyst Kiah, and co-produced their debut album, “Songs of Our Native Daughters” (2019), which tells stories of historic black womanhood and survival.
Named the artistic director of Silkroad in 2020, Giddens is developing a number of new programs for the organization.
As an actor, Giddens had a featured role on the television series “Nashville.” To learn more, visit www.rhiannongiddens.com.
To purchase tickets, call the CPS Box Office at (315) 267-2277 between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, visit www.cpspotsdam.org, or visit Brick & Mortar Music in Potsdam.
