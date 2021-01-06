OGDENSBURG — Just outside the bathroom where Stacy J. Sibley goes to get a break from some of the procedures, another tube is being placed inside her 19-year-old son, coming after a skiing accident this week left him in a medically induced coma with severe head trauma and a broken backbone.
Connor J. Sibley, Ogdensburg, was on a skiing trip in Maine when he got into a crash on Monday. He was going down a slope without a helmet on and, it appears, although there were no witnesses, he struck his head possibly on a tree while traveling at a high rate of speed.
A passerby saw him and called ski patrollers, who got Mr. Sibley down the trail and into a helicopter after he lost consciousness. The injuries were nearly all to his head. His brain was swelling from an epidural hematoma he had just suffered, his frontal lobe was damaged and one of his vertebrae was fractured.
Researchers have estimated that about 600,000 people nationally are injured each year as a result of skiing and snowboarding, according to an article published from Ripcord.
The accident charged a community and tested a mother who, due to COVID-19 protocols, couldn’t leave the intensive care unit after she first stepped in, leaving her to live with her comatose son for roughly two days as she sleeps on a daybed about 10 feet from where a ventilator is attached to her teenager.
Mr. Sibley, a sophomore honors student at SUNY Oswego, was on break from school this week and decided to go on a skiing trip with some friends. After everyone got tested for COVID-19, the group headed to the Sunday River Resort in Newry, Maine.
It was about 1 p.m. Monday when a friend on the trip called Ms. Sibley in Ogdensburg, telling her Connor had been in an accident.
“He was calm, but I could hear the worry in his voice,” Ms. Sibley said. “I could hear the uncertainty.”
She was called about an hour later, this time by the ski patrol telling her Connor was being airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center, which is roughly 50 miles away from the resort. She praised the medical staff and compares it to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
When she called the hospital, medical staff told her they were performing life-saving measures and they needed her permission for him to enter surgery, which she granted.
“That was when I went into not only shock, but panic mode,” she said.
There were no flights so she had to drive the roughly eight hours from Ogdensburg to Maine. She tried distracting herself with music and speaking with family members on the phone, but it was constant wishing that she could be there now, if she only snapped her fingers.
After a day of being in the hospital, Mr. Sibley tested positive for COVID-19, according to his mother. She added this to one of her daily updates to friends and families.
“The kicker,” she wrote, “he tested positive for COVID. He was COVID positive back in mid October at college. He was recently tested and was negative on Friday before this accident. So I will be asking PLENTY of questions about this, you can bet on that.”
To make sure it wasn’t a false positive — since this would be his second time having the virus — she said she asked for another test, which was administered on Wednesday.
A cornerstone in coping with a severely injured loved one is the ability to occasionally step outside and take a moment.
She didn’t have that option. After all the tubes and ventilators and medication, then writing them down to remember, Ms. Sibley found herself having to find some way to step away and breathe. At times, when a nurse came in to replace a tube, Ms. Sibley went into the bathroom.
After roughly two days, on Wednesday, she and doctors agreed that she could leave and come back in 10 days, she said. It was taking a toll on her, and she’ll be able to FaceTime with her son daily.
Ms. Sibley’s son is known to be a nice, kind and loving person and the community responded.
There’s a GoFundMe account, a Venmo, raffles and T-shirts with “Sibley Strong” on them. People have asked if they can send flowers and cards to the hospital, but the facility can’t receive anything due to protocol right now.
Ms. Sibley thought it was only right to update her friends and family with videos and posts on Facebook.
“The main reason I give those updates is because the community has pulled together for him, and they want to know what’s going on,” she said. “I feel I owe them that because of everything they are doing for my son and for me. I feel like we’re all in this together. I want them to be part of this. I want them to know his journey and how he’s progressing.”
Ms. Sibley is also addressing the fact that her son wasn’t wearing a helmet head-on.
She doesn’t know his thought process there. Maybe he was thinking that it was an easier hill and a helmet wasn’t necessary, she said, but she doesn’t know for sure.
“At least,” she said, “I can use this circumstance as a chance to educate and to tell other people this is what you should be doing.”
She said she also knows she’ll receive push back for some reason because her son didn’t wear a helmet.
“I understand that, but he’s also 19 and an adult and I cannot control everything my child does,” she said. “It is my job as a parent to raise him and try to teach him to do the right things, and after a certain age it is his responsibility to make his own choices.”
As for his status now, Mr. Sibley said there has been some encouragement. There have been some signs of neurological activity, but with any head injury, only time will tell whether there is long-term damage. She is hopeful, and she’ll keep thanking the community for all it has done.
“With the strength that they are giving me, I am able to, in exchange, give that to my son,” Ms. Sibley said. “You hear a lot of negativity about the north country — job loss, drug use, all this other stuff. You don’t hear a lot of the wonderful things that happen, and this is a great example of a community coming together and supporting a family in need.”
