MASSENA — A Massena firefighter is getting help from the community after his home burned down last week.
The Massena fire department responded to a fire at a home on Pontoon Bridge Road at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The home belonged to Jason Horan and his partner, Amanda Kenny. The couple lived there with their son, Parker.
Mr. Hornan is a volunteer firefighter for the town, and a full-time firefighter, hazmat and rope rescue tech for the local Alcoa plant’s fire department.
Paul Brownell, the Massena fire chief, said that Mr. Hornan was at work at the Alcoa plant when he was told his house was on fire.
“He got the notice from somebody at work, they told him and he was able to come to the house,” he said.
Chief Brownell said the house was a complete loss, and the cause is still under investigation.
To help Mr. Hornan and his family get back on their feet, the fire department is hosting a chicken barbecue and bottle drive starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4 at the fire station. Meals will only be handed out to be taken home, or delivered.
Chief Brownell said that Cedar View Golf Club will also be hosting a benefit for Mr. Hornan and his family. On Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m., for $75 per person, golfers can participate in a four-person scramble style tournament.
“The owners are close friends of the fire department,” he said. “They wanted to step up and do stuff for the family, and host a golf tournament in their honor.”
More information about the events can be found on the Massena Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.
